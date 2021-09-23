Bell Boeing improving Air Force CV-22 under $80 million contract

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell Boeing will be revamping the bodies of Osprey under an $80 million contract.

The first Air Force CV-22 Osprey for nacelle improvement modifications arrived at Bell’s Amarillo Assembly Center on September 21.

The aircraft is part of an ongoing process by Bell Textron Inc., and Boeing to further increase the Osprey’s reliability and maintainability for the Department of Defense.

Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Bell Boeing an $81 million contract in December 2020 to complete Nacelle Improvements on the CV-22 fleet.

The contract covers completion of non-recurring elements, fabrication of nine kits, and installation of one kit.

NAVAIR has an option period to cover fabrication and installation through 2025.

“We worked directly with our DOD partners, including servicemen and women who maintain these transformational aircraft, in development of the targeted improvements within the nacelle to increase readiness rates while driving down sustainment costs,” said Kurt Fuller, V-22 program director and Bell vice president. “Bell Boeing engineers developed innovative solutions to support fleet needs and enhance the maintainability of the V-22 using direct customer feedback.”

Bell Boeing will perform the CV modifications in Amarillo and Fort Worth, and is expected to complete the upgrades on all CV-22 aircraft by 2025.

