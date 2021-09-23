Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help locating a wanted man.
The man, 33-year-old Joseph Martin Gonzales, is wanted by the Texas Parole Board on a parole violation for burglary of a building.
Gonzales is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.
