Amarillo police search for man wanted on parole violation for burglary

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers are asking the public for help locating a wanted man.

The man, 33-year-old Joseph Martin Gonzales, is wanted by the Texas Parole Board on a parole violation for burglary of a building.

Gonzales is described as six-feet-two-inches tall, weighs 230 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to his arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

