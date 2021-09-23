Amarillo High and Caprock kickoff District 2-5A DI action Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo High Sandies (3-1) and Caprock Longhorns (1-3) start District 2-5A D1 play against the Caprock Longhorns on Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium.

The Sandies are coming off a huge 31-14 win over Frenship. Amarillo High’s defense led the charge last Friday, followed by their rushing attack from Ethan Cowen and Levi Slaydon.

”Don’t go looking at records. Everyone is 0-0 right now,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “I think we’ll get their best performance. I think the thing that impresses me about their kids is that they play hard and they’re trying to establish the run game as well. When they can run the football they can certainly make it difficult.”

Last week, the Longhorns fell short to Canyon 30-20. Despite their (1-3) record, Caprock is battling in games. Most of their duels have been decided by 10 or less points. This Friday, expect both teams to establish their run game.

“Amarillo High is big, physical and disciplined. They do a really good job with their run game, but they’re also a big time threat in the passing game as well,” said Dan Sherwood, Caprock football head coach. “We can’t just load the box on them too, so we’ve got to play really balanced on the defensive side. The defensive guys are excited and ready for that challenge.”

The Sandies and Longhorns kickoff at Dick Bivins Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Fans can catch the game live streamed on newschannel10.com or TPSN. Plus, the full game will be replayed on NewsChannel10 Too on Saturday at 1 p.m.

