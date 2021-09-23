Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo College receives $678,000 federal grant to provide childcare help

An outside shot of the Amarillo College campus on a spring day; Source: KFDA
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College has received a four-year federal grant of $678,992 to provide childcare subsidy vouchers for students who are parents of young children.

Under the terms of the grant, the College will receive $169,748 per year to provide students with childcare subsidy vouchers to cover costs at AC’s Hagy Childcare Center or AC’s Child Development Lab School.

Participants must meet Federal Pell Grant and income-eligibility guidelines.

Selected participants will also receive comprehensive educational and social support services, along with case-management assistance to monitor their academic progress at AC and ensure they succeed and graduate.

“This is a most gratifying award because it gives us the wherewithal to help some of our student-parents who struggle most with childcare affordability,” said Denese Skinner, vice president of affairs. “We recently surveyed student-parents at AC, and the difficulties they face in finding and/or affording childcare is frequently cited as being among their foremost challenges faced. This funding will help us address some of our students’ needs.”

To learn more about the grant, call Dennis Sarine, director of teacher preparation & early childhood education, at (806) 371-5188.

