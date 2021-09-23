Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday, Sept. 25

Amarillo residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association...
Amarillo residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 25.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 25.

The event is hosted by NewsChannel 10′s Walt Howard and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Opening Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:15 a.m. The event will take place at HODGETOWN.

The walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Victims name released as Amarillo police investigate deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
Tyler Christman, 14, a freshman at Carthage High School, played for the junior varsity football...
High school football player dies after suffering a serious head injury

Latest News

The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy will host a...
TTUHSC to host Medication Cleanout on Saturday, Sept. 25
Walmart operates more than 5,000 pharmacies in its stores around the country.
Walmart ‘Wellness Day’ event to focus on immunizations
Hollywood at HODGETOWN - The Sequel
Amarillo Symphony’s ‘Hollywood at HODGETOWN - The Sequel’ happening this Saturday
Source: KFDA, BLM, Six Pack Outdoors)
Volunteer opportunity at Cross Bar Management Area Saturday