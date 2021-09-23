2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening Saturday, Sept. 25

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo residents can join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 25.

The event is hosted by NewsChannel 10′s Walt Howard and is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Opening Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. with the walk beginning at 10:15 a.m. The event will take place at HODGETOWN.

The walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks where required, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more.

