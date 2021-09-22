Viewers Choice Awards
Woman wanted by Randall County officials on felony probation violation

VASHTI KALIE MCCORMICK
VASHTI KALIE MCCORMICK(Randall County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman is wanted by officials on a felony probation violation for assault on a family or household member with a previous conviction.

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman as Vashti Kalie McCormick.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For the chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stopper at 806-374-4400.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

