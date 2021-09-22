West Texas A&M (2-1) stays undefeated at home in win over Western New Mexico

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Buffaloes responded from last week’s defeat in a big way on Saturday night as they handed the Western New Mexico Mustangs a 42-14 Lone Star Conference defeat at Buffalo Stadium in Canyon, Texas.

Nick Gerber finished the night going 14-of-23 thru the air with 355 yards and three touchdowns to become the first Buff to surpass the 300-yard mark since October of 2016.

The Buffs play back-to-back weeks at home in Buffalo Stadium. Next Saturday WT hosts the #7 Orediggers of Colorado School of Mines. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

