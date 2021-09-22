Potter County Sheriff’s Office hosts Citizens Academy on necessity of law enforcement now

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is having their citizens academy where they bring in a different guest speaker each week to talk about how they ensure safety and solve problems.

It’s their 13th year doing the academy lasting for 12 weeks where the participants can ride in patrol cars, go to the shooting range, and tour the jail.

The presentation data is updated each year for the public to analyze the crime trends and why law enforcement is necessary in preventing it.

“Showing people the numbers helps them understand not only do you need the law enforcement that you have, you probably need more law enforcement,” said Sgt. Mickey Blackmon, organizer of the citizens academy.

Participants are able to ask questions during the presentations and Potter County judge Nancy Tanner says it takes away misunderstandings in what law enforcement do for work.

“It’s always good to know what your elected officials are doing for the public,” said Judge Tanner. “The public needs to know, and they want to know.”

Participants share that being apart of the academy increased their trust in law enforcement having a better awareness of how they work.

“Normally you wouldn’t really even get a chance to have an understanding of [law enforcement],” said Potter County resident, Hayden Baca. “But just to see that they really do care about our city...they do try to help our city as much as possible.”

“Understanding how they all inter work and interact is better for the public,” said Potter County resident, Kevin Sawyer.

The program will end in November and a high school citizens academy will be held in the spring.

