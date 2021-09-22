Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Passenger arrested at Omaha airport after disturbance over COVID-19 rules

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

According to the OPD report, Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland — who officers said smelled of alcohol — became angry when asked by a United ticket agent on Sunday, Sept. 12, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly, and he was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, the police report states.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing, according to police records.

Authorities verified Wednesday that he bonded out and is due in court Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel
Police lights.
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Police lights.
Suspects in hit-and-run with Potter County patrol unit accused of having $500K in meth
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

Latest News

Sign welcoming visitors at the entrance to Palo Duro Canyon; Source: KFDA
Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invite public for new park project intro
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
KFDA
VIDEO: Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave