Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invite public for new park project intro

Sign welcoming visitors at the entrance to Palo Duro Canyon; Source: KFDA
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invites the public to attend a community meeting to introduce the newest partners project for the park.

A AISD elementary teacher expressed how the state park can be used to enhance the education and enjoyment of the park.

The partners have announced a commitment to the construction of a Natural Activities Area, for visitors of all ages to the park.

The event will happen at the Mack Dick Pavillion, Thursday September 23, at 6:30 p.m.

The team of design architects from Texas Tech University will be presenting the project to all interested users of Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

This project includes:

  • A Natural Playscape designed for children
  • A Outdoor Classroom for local enthusiasts as astronomers to present the night-sky from the park
  • A Community and family interest area

