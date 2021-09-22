Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invite public for new park project intro
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invites the public to attend a community meeting to introduce the newest partners project for the park.
A AISD elementary teacher expressed how the state park can be used to enhance the education and enjoyment of the park.
The partners have announced a commitment to the construction of a Natural Activities Area, for visitors of all ages to the park.
The event will happen at the Mack Dick Pavillion, Thursday September 23, at 6:30 p.m.
The team of design architects from Texas Tech University will be presenting the project to all interested users of Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
This project includes:
- A Natural Playscape designed for children
- A Outdoor Classroom for local enthusiasts as astronomers to present the night-sky from the park
- A Community and family interest area
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.