Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Man arrested after disturbance over COVID rules at Omaha airport

Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.
Cliff Emerson, 67, was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Eppley Airfield in Omaha.(Omaha Police Department)
By Gina Dvorak and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Omaha Police arrested an international flight passenger at Eppley Airfield who caused a disturbance when asked to comply with COVID-19 rules.

Cliff Emerson, 67, of Ashland was booked on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing on Sept. 12, WOWT-TV reported.

According to the Omaha Police report, Emerson, who smelled of alcohol, became angry when asked by a United Airlines ticket agent to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the 48 hours prior since he was traveling out of the country.

Officers said Emerson threatened them and the airline’s employees after he was told he wouldn’t be able to fly and was asked to leave the airport. He said he wouldn’t do so, continued to threaten offers and airline staff, and was subsequently arrested for trespassing, a police report says.

Emerson was booked into Douglas County Corrections, according to police records, and bonded out. He is due in court on Oct. 4.

Copyright 2021 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel
Police lights.
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Police lights.
Suspects in hit-and-run with Potter County patrol unit accused of having $500K in meth
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

Latest News

Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Many migrants staying in US even as expulsion flights rise
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
CDC panel tackles who needs booster shot of COVID vaccine
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
Biden agenda on brink of collapse
Authorities said missing 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell is now believed to be dead.
Sheriff’s office: Missing Virginia 3-year-old believed to be dead