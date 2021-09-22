Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

IRS: Some child tax credit payments delayed

Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.
Some parents didn't receive their September child tax credit payment last week.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some families are still waiting for their September child tax credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service.

The monthly installments were expected by Sept. 15.

The IRS says it distributed $15 billion in credits to about 35 million families last week.

According to the agency, it’s aware some families have not yet received their payments and is looking into it.

Eligible families can get up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one between the ages of 6 and 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel
Police lights.
Suspects in hit-and-run with Potter County patrol unit accused of having $500K in meth
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery
Oracio Ornelas, sentenced for shooting in Portales (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's...
Portales man given maximum sentence for 2020 shooting at Allsup’s

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
France’s envoy to return to US after Macron, Biden talks
FILE - In this Tuesday, June 11, 2019 file photo, Jules Woodson, center, of Colorado Springs,...
Top Southern Baptist committee funds sex abuse probe
President Joe Biden is pushing well-off nations to do more to get the COVID-19 pandemic under...
Biden doubles US global donation of COVID-19 vaccine shots
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19