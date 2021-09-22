Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott announced today the Texas Division of Emergency Management and City of Amarillo will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Amarillo.

The center will begin accepting patients on Thursday, Sept. 23.

The treatment is available at no cost to the patient and will use monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor.

“Out state agencies continue to work closely with local partners to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics across the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “The new Amarillo facility will bolster our ongoing efforts to ensure Texans in the Panhandle who test positive for COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment.”

The Regional Infusion Center is located at 808 S. Johnson St, in Amarillo.

The facility will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., seven days per week. Medical professionals will be able to administer a monoclonal antibody treatment to up to approximately 200 patients per day.

“I’m proud of the partnerships behind this infusion center,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “In response to a spike in cases and the start of the school year, state and city community partners are finding solutions to decrease COVID hospitalizations.”

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient’s condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.

Doctors can refer patients by emailing the necessary referral form to infusion@amarillo.gov or by fax at 806-378-6399. Patients without a primary care physician are encouraged to call the infusion center for additional information at 806-378-6300.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.