Cooler Start to Fall

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
We’re watching to see how far temperatures fall in the morning hours of our Wednesday, where lows are dropping into the 40s for much of the area. As we head into the daytime hours, it’s likely we’ll see slightly warmer temperatures getting into the low 80s with sunny skies. Winds will be relatively calm out of the southwest, however those winds will warm us up for the rest of the week, as we’ll head into the weekend with highs in the upper-80s with drier conditions expected.

