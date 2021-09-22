Cold Wednesday morning!

After a cool start and nice and fall like afternoon we will see another very cool morning for Wednesday. Wednesday will be a bit warmer but with less wind and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We are back into the 50s for morning lows for the rest of the week but Thursday afternoon we are back in the mid to upper 80s to start the warming trend that will last into the weekend.

