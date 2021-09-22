Amarillo’s unemployment rate improved in August, businesses say staffing shortages continue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In August, Amarillo recorded the lowest unemployment rate among Texas Metropolitan Statistical Areas.

Data released by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) shows, the city’s non seasonally adjusted rate is 3.6 percent compared to a 4.0 percent this time last year.

According to the director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle, having the lowest rate can be a double edge sword.

“It’s good that we’re on a better shape than most the state, but our employers are having a very difficult time filling job openings currently,” said Trent Morris, director of Workforce Solutions Panhandle.

Industries continuing to struggle include retail, hotel/motel, childcare and food service.

“We’re all consumers, we all stand in line at the cashier stand and we realize our employers are just challenged to fill all the positions,” said Morris.

The oil and gas industry has also been slow to come back in our area, keeping the unemployment rate in Gray and Hutchinson counties above five percent.

“It is this weird combination of people wanting to work and then the jobs that are available to them aren’t filling their expectations,” said Waiel Dagh, manager at Tea2Go TeaN’ergy.

Dagh adds that while it sounds like things are getting better, behind the scenes things are getting worse.

“We’re short staffed, we even lost a few other employees and from there, the pricing of the cups keeps going up,” said Dagh. “We’re running short on straws, running short on product.”

With the reduction of unemployment benefits, many expected a rush of people getting back into the workforce, but that has not been the case. However, something did change.

“I’ve noticed older people that, you know, naturally you wouldn’t expect at a tea shop, are coming to apply,” said Dagh.

Other local business continuing to struggle is Broome Optical. During a phone call, one of the doctors said it continues to be a challenge finding enough qualified people from the work force.

Workforce Solutions Panhandle is recommending employers use social media to attract employees.

On Tuesday, October 5, From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the agency will host a job fair at the Civic Center (401 S Buchanan St.).

Those who assist will have the opportunity to meet with recruiters and potentially get interviews on the spot.

As a reminder, TWC is offering one year of free child care to those interested in working in the service industry.

For more information, call (806) 345-1348.

