Amarillo High tops Dumas, Bushland battles back taking down Tascosa 3-1

By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volleyball teams are just a few days away from Texas high school district play and Amarillo High, Dumas, Bushland and Tascosa ended their non-district schedule with a challenge. Amarillo High barely swept Dumas (25-18, 25-19 and 27-25). Bushland earned a tough 3-1 win over Tascosa (20-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-18).

NEXT GAME, Saturday, September 25

Amarillo High at Palo Duro at noon

Tascosa at Randall at noon

Pampa at Dumas at noon

Shallowater at Bushland at 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

