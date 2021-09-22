Amarillo Fire Department announces changes to firefighters hiring process

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced a change within the City of Amarillo’s firefighter hiring process.

Starting January of 2022, the department will host a new fire academy and train successful applicants to become state-certified Firefighters and Basic-level Emergency Medical Technicians.

The candidates will be paid to train as they earn their certifications.

The AFD’s previous hiring practice was to hire candidates who were previously certified with Firefighter and EMT-Basic credentials.

The AFD has not been fully staffed since 2019, which has increased overtime expenses.

This change will allow the AFD to directly hire, train and certify candidates from the Amarillo area.

Interested candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age and possess a high school diploma or GED to qualify for testing.

The Amarillo Fire Department will announce the testing date as soon as it’s known.

