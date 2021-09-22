Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo Fire Department announces changes to firefighters hiring process

Amarillo Fire Department achieves high ratings
Amarillo Fire Department achieves high ratings
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced a change within the City of Amarillo’s firefighter hiring process.

Starting January of 2022, the department will host a new fire academy and train successful applicants to become state-certified Firefighters and Basic-level Emergency Medical Technicians.

The candidates will be paid to train as they earn their certifications.

The AFD’s previous hiring practice was to hire candidates who were previously certified with Firefighter and EMT-Basic credentials.

The AFD has not been fully staffed since 2019, which has increased overtime expenses.

This change will allow the AFD to directly hire, train and certify candidates from the Amarillo area.

Interested candidates must be between 18 and 35 years of age and possess a high school diploma or GED to qualify for testing.

The Amarillo Fire Department will announce the testing date as soon as it’s known.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel
Police lights.
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near Trigg and SE 10th Ave
Police lights.
Suspects in hit-and-run with Potter County patrol unit accused of having $500K in meth
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.
Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

Latest News

Sign welcoming visitors at the entrance to Palo Duro Canyon; Source: KFDA
Partners of Palo Duro Canyon Foundation invite public for new park project intro
NC10 COVID UPDATE
Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19
COVID-19 graphic
Gov. Abbott announces establishment of COVID-19 antibody infusion center in Amarillo
COVID
VIDEO: Amarillo doctor says vaccines are ‘critical’ to prevent pregnancy complications due to COVID-19