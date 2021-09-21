Viewers Choice Awards
West Texas A&M to host No. 7 ranked Colorado School of Mines

Buffs kickoff at Buffalo Stadium on Saturday at 7 p.m.
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M football is (1-1) in Lone Star Conference play after defeating Western New Mexico on Saturday, September 25. The key to their was the passing game. Quarterback Nick Gerber completed 14-of-23 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns. Gerber’s feat is outstanding considering the 300 yard mark had not been surpassed since 2016.

The Buffs’ 42-14 win gives the team confidence rolling into this week’s matchup with the seventh ranked Colorado School of Mines. WT Head Coach Hunger Hughes is familiar with the team and says coming into this week the Buffs can’t miss a beat.

”Well, you’re going to look at Mines and you’re going, they’ll walk out here and you’ll be like, this team is the number 5, number 6 team in the country? They’re not going to be flashy, but they’re going to do everything perfect,” said Hughes. “You’re going to see a well oiled machine. One thing they are now that they haven’t been in the past is, they’re more physical up front than they’ve ever been.”

The Buffs and Orediggers square off for the first time in program history on Saturday at 7 p.m. WT has come field advantage at Buffalo Stadium.

