Suspects in hit-and-run with Potter County patrol unit accused of having $500K in meth

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three people who are facing charges in a hit-and-run with a Potter County patrol unit are now charged with having more than $500,000 worth of meth, according to court documents.

The three suspects will face a federal judge Thursday, Sept. 23.

The hearings are to decide whether to hold the two men and a woman until their trials.

On August 19, the three were traveling in two cars west of Amarillo on I-40 when a Potter County deputy tried to stop one for traffic violations. The other car hit the patrol car carrying two deputies and a K9, forcing the car off the road.

Wheeler and Gray county deputies eventually stopped the suspects near Shamrock.

Two of the suspects were charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, and all three suspects were charged with tampering with physical evidence.

