State Senator announces more town hall meetings for District 31

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger announces additional town hall meetings for District 31, to discuss the recently completed 87th Regular Session and 87th First and Second Special Sessions.

Starting today, September 21, the 87th Third Special Session, the town halls are holding a virtual meeting.

Senator Seliger will continue to announce additional virtual town halls in the coming days.

Constituents will have the opportunity to discuss critical issues facing their communities and our state.

To access the virtual town halls Zoom details, click here.

Below is information for the upcoming virtual meeting schedules:

Thursday, September 23

Armstrong, Briscoe, and Swisher County

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Zoom

Friday, September 24

Collingsworth, Donley and Hall County

9:15 a.m. - 10:15 a.m.

