Spearman Junior High named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School out of 26 Texas schools

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Spearman Junior High was the only school in the district to be named 2021 National Blue Ribbon School.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recognized 325 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021, including 26 schools in Texas.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” said Secretary Cardona. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

