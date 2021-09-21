Portales man given maximum sentence for 2020 shooting at Allsup’s

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales man was given the maximum sentence for a shooting at the Allsup’s on 2nd and Avenue J. that happened in June of 2020.

Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced the sentencing of 40-year-old Oracio Ornelas to 12.5 years in the Department of Corrections for aggravated battery and receipt, transportation or possession of a firearm or destructive device by a felon.

A jury found him guilty of the charges on June 15, 2021 from the shooting on June 2, 2020.

The Portales Police Department responded to a call for shots fired with a man injured. When the victim was at the gas pumps washing his windshield, Ornelas approached yelling profanities at him and asking if he wanted to fight.

Ornelas then pulled a handgun from his waistband and shot the man in the chest at close range.

The victim had never seen him before.

The 12.5 year sentence includes an eight year habitual offender enhancement.

Judge Donna Mowrer found aggravated battery to be a serious violent offense which will require him to serve 85 percent of the sentence before he is eligible to receive good time.

