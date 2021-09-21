Much cooler Tuesday!

Our latest cold front keep us a little cooler and a bit breezy today but the real cool down will be tomorrow. Highs will stay in the mid 70s for most of us along with a northeast breeze. Wednesday will be a bit warmer but with less wind and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Thursday we are back in the mid to upper 80s to start the warming trend that will last into the weekend.

