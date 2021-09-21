Viewers Choice Awards
Fire under control after structure fire near Northwest 1st and Florida Street

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a defensive fire at Northwest 1st and Florida Street.

The crew got the call around 4:32 p.m. and had it under control around 4:50 p.m.

Eight units including 26 firefighters responded to the fire structure.

The roof had already collapsed before the fire, and the cause is unknown at the moment.

Fire Marshall’s are still on the scene.

Amarillo Structure fire
Amarillo Structure fire(KFDA)

