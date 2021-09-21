Fire under control after structure fire near Northwest 1st and Florida Street
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a defensive fire at Northwest 1st and Florida Street.
The crew got the call around 4:32 p.m. and had it under control around 4:50 p.m.
Eight units including 26 firefighters responded to the fire structure.
The roof had already collapsed before the fire, and the cause is unknown at the moment.
Fire Marshall’s are still on the scene.
