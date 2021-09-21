Fall-like forecast

Cooler air is continuing to surge into the area today on the back side of yesterday’s front, bringing temperatures and dewpoints down for the entire region. We’re likely to see daytime highs staying down in the 70s for the area today, with any morning cloud cover burning off by the afternoon, with slightly breezy winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Rain chances aren’t looking likely as the air will be pretty dry. Then going into tonight, we’re likely to see temperatures drop down into the 40s for the first time since this past May.