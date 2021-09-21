Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Fall-like forecast

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cooler air is continuing to surge into the area today on the back side of yesterday’s front, bringing temperatures and dewpoints down for the entire region. We’re likely to see daytime highs staying down in the 70s for the area today, with any morning cloud cover burning off by the afternoon, with slightly breezy winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Rain chances aren’t looking likely as the air will be pretty dry. Then going into tonight, we’re likely to see temperatures drop down into the 40s for the first time since this past May.

Most Read

2 killed in head-on collision near Perryton
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

Latest News

Much cooler Tuesday!
News and weather on-demand
Cooler Weather In Doppler Dave’s Forecast
Do Try This At Home: Cloud in a Bottle
Do Try This At Home: Cloud in a Bottle
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/20
Monday Outlook with Shelden 9/20