Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority accepted $46 million grant

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFDA) - The pipeline to connect Ute Lake, some towns in the region and Cannon Air Force Base got a boost Tuesday of $46 million federal dollars.

The board of the Eastern New Mexico Water Utility Authority voted unanimously to accept a grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

The money will go to build 14 miles of pipe that will be 39 inches in diameter. It will run from near a water treatment plant at the Quay and Curry county border toward Cannon.

When all the elements are built, the authority expects to be able to transport an average of 15 million gallons a day and up to 28 million.

