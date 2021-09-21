Viewers Choice Awards
Court documents: Man arrested for explosion in Amarillo had suicide vest, explosive devices covered in shrapnel

Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood
Erfan Salmanzadeh, arrested for explosion in Amarillo neighborhood(Randall County)
By Kaitlin Johnson and Kevin Welch
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man police arrested after an explosion in the Paramount Terrace neighborhood in late July will find out soon if he’ll remain in jail until his trial for possessing explosives.

Erfan Salmanzadeh has a hearing in federal court on Thursday after FBI agents and Amarillo police found what appeared to be multiple bombs and bomb-making components in a home on Lenwood Drive.

A criminal complaint says he poured an highly unstable explosive liquid down a toilet in the home after police arrived.

It also says they found a suicide vest and explosive devices covered in shrapnel. It says he admitted to setting off several pipe bombs earlier in July.

The complaint says he said the purpose of his bomb making was to go out into the desert and create an explosion.

He admitted to purchasing acetone and muriatic acid at Walmart and hydrogen peroxide at Home Depot.

The court documents say officers found bomb construction materials in his bedroom including a mechanical time trigger.

If convicted of the federal charges, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

