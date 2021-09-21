Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.
Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the suspect was seen in this surveillance footage.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman wanted for check forgery.

Officials said the suspect was seen on video surveillance attempting to pass a check that was taken during a burglary.

She was driving a black GMC truck with a flatbed.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Check Forgery Suspect - 9/21/21 Amarillo Crime Stoppers is asking for help...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 killed in head-on collision near Perryton
The parents of Brian Laundrie are seen getting out of an FBI vehicle and getting back in their...
FBI searches Florida home of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend
Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Elijah Johnson doesn't have any underlying conditions and had never been hospitalized.
High school football star battles COVID-19 in the ICU

Latest News

The shortage and resulting price increase of oxygen are affecting Amarillo oxygen equipment...
Shortage of oxygen affecting Amarillo oxygen equipment suppliers and home health agencies
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon Air Force Base helps airmen heal and prepare for the invisible wounds of war
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo’s Don Harrington Discovery Center joins program to support families on SNAP benefits
Investigate a Career at Randall County Sheriff's Office
Randall County Sheriff’s Office to hold new student academy