Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman wanted for check forgery.

Officials said the suspect was seen on video surveillance attempting to pass a check that was taken during a burglary.

She was driving a black GMC truck with a flatbed.

Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

