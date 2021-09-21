Amarillo police search for suspect in check forgery
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is searching for a woman wanted for check forgery.
Officials said the suspect was seen on video surveillance attempting to pass a check that was taken during a burglary.
She was driving a black GMC truck with a flatbed.
Those with information on the crime or identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.