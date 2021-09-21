Amarillo Meals On Wheels celebrates volunteers, announces start of pet food delivery

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Meals On Wheels celebrated those who help keep hundreds of homebound seniors fed.

After cancelling last year due to COVID-19, the organization hosted its annual volunteer appreciation day.

Jules Minium has been a volunteer driver for more than 25 years.

“Our Kiwanis club started the route and so we all pitched in with that and it has been a blessing,” said Minium.

He says after the club disbanded, what kept him going was the people.

“There was a lady a couple of years back, she lived by Palo Duro High School and I finally got to put her last on the route,” said Minium “Because I knew when I went to see her, I was going to be visiting for 30 to 40 minutes so I didn’t want to delay everybody’s meal. I have enjoyed the people.”

Minium is just one of many volunteers who today were invited to enjoy a lunch at the Botanical Garden, an event many of them look forward to because it allows them to reconnect with friends.

“It’s really nice to see the faces of all of these other volunteers,” said Autumn Flowers, volunteer driver. “Some of whom I’ve met at other times. I’m mostly proud that we were able to continue delivering meals through COVID.”

During the event, the organization honored seven volunteers who have been driving for at least 10 years, and towards the end of the lunch, board member Brian Hudson announced a new program, called AniMeals.

“We are going to deliver pet food to our clients,” said Hudson.

AniMeals will be benefitting more than 100 clients who sometimes share their meals with their pets.

“It’s hard for them to get out at all, let alone take care of the vaccinations or purchasing food for those animals,” said Flowers. “So, I think is great that meals on wheels is finding a way to breach that gap.”

Hudson say, the pet food will be delivered once a month and the first delivery should be completed by November.

In the future, Meals On Wheels hopes to partner with Texas Tech’s Vet School to provide pet care.

If you are interested in volunteering or know of someone who may be in need of the organization services, call (806) 374-1521

