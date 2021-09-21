Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 46th Avenue and Fannin Street around 12:38 a.m.

Police say 37-year-old Chad Michael Sechrist had been traveling west on his motorcycle when he lost control and struck a curb.

He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

