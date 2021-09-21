Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
Police responded to the area of Southwest 46th Avenue and Fannin Street around 12:38 a.m.
Police say 37-year-old Chad Michael Sechrist had been traveling west on his motorcycle when he lost control and struck a curb.
He died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.
