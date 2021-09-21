Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo man dead after early morning motorcycle crash

An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo man has died after an early morning motorcycle crash in south Amarillo.

Police responded to the area of Southwest 46th Avenue and Fannin Street around 12:38 a.m.

Police say 37-year-old Chad Michael Sechrist had been traveling west on his motorcycle when he lost control and struck a curb.

He died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Amarillo Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

