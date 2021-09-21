Viewers Choice Awards
Amarillo Area Foundation gives 300k to area arts organizations

Amarillo Area Foundation (source: amarilloareafoundation.org)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area Foundation announced the recipients of their Arts & Culture Fund for 2021.

The grants total $300,000 spread across area arts organizations.

Recipients include Amarillo Opera, Lone Star Ballet, Borger Community Theatre and more.

AAF said they will be talking to some of the organizations in the coming weeks to discuss the impact of these grants.

We are so proud to share with you the inaugural grants from the Arts & Culture Fund! This fund was established to...

Posted by Amarillo Area Foundation on Monday, September 20, 2021

