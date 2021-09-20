Viewers Choice Awards
Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

UK’s Princess Beatrice gives birth to daughter

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli...
FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019 file photo, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend the wedding of Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling, in York, England.(Peter Byrne/PA via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had a baby daughter, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The baby, who was born on Saturday at London’s Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, weighed 6 pounds and 2 ounces. Her name was not immediately revealed.

The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed.

Beatrice is 10th in the line of succession to the British throne.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clips from bodycam footage gathered by the Moab Police Department show moments of an...
Officials: Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
Aerial footage from Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, shows migrants camped under the bridge in Del...
US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas
Parking garage at Raider Park
WATCH: Lubbock delivery driver plummets 7 floors in broken elevator
A parachute and other items remain outside an Ole Donut where one pilot landed after ejecting...
Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots
A humanitarian crisis is unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border. Border agents are "overwhelmed by...
Haitians on Texas border undeterred by US plan to expel them

Latest News

Shannon Heroux, who is deaf, called out a Dunkins franchise for refusing to serve her. She...
Deaf woman says eatery refused to serve her
Shannon Heroux, who is deaf, called out a Dunkins franchise for refusing to serve her. She...
Deaf woman says Dunkin refused to serve her
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, center, whose story...
‘Hotel Rwanda’ hero found guilty of terror-related charges
In this grab taken from video, a group of students react and speak on their phones near the...
Shooting at Russian university leaves 8 dead, 28 hurt