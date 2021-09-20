Tracking Another Front

After a warm weekend, another front is headed our way for Monday. The cooler air should be arriving by mid-morning, early afternoon at the latest, bringing breezy conditions with it, gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. In terms of temperatures, the front won’t arrive early enough for us to really feel it today, as highs are still likely to reach up into the low 90s, with cooler temperatures to the north. We’ll start to feel the effects mostly Tuesday, with highs staying down in the 70s, with potentially our lowest lows of the season so far, down in the 40s. One thing we likely won’t see with the front will be rain chances unfortunately.