Strong cold front pushes in tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a hot Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 90s, some heat relief is on the way. Our strongest cold front of the season is upon us and will be blasting through the region tomorrow morning.

Highs Monday will vary as the NW will have highs in the upper 70/low 80s, versus the SE having highs in the upper 90s do to the timing of the cold fronts arrival. Winds will be gusty at times from the N at 10-20mph, with gusts over 30 as the front is pushing in. Here in Amarillo, the front should push through between 8-10am. The cooler air will lag behind the front a bit and won’t arrive until 4-6 hours after the fronts passage. Expect temperatures Monday afternoon to start dropping and continue to drop overnight into Tuesday into the 50s! We’ll finally start feeling like fall.

Here is a look at the forecast for the next 3 days:

Big cool down Tuesday (KFDA)

Tuesday, highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s with breezy winds from the NE at 15-20mph, with gusts to 30. Wednesday morning will be our coolest day we’ve seen in a while with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s... Wednesday morning, we’ll see a switch in the wind direction to a SW allowing for us to slightly warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for highs.

Highs by the end of the week into next weekend will be slightly above average, so enjoy the early to mid week cool down!

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.