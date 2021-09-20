Randall County Sheriff’s Office to hold new student academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is taking applicants for their next student academy.

The 14-week program is designed to acquaint students of Randall County with the structure and general operating procedures of the sheriff’s office.

Each week covers a different topic such as patrol procedures, crime scene investigations, K-9 and SWAT.

Classes are 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights starting on October 19.

Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, reside in Randall County and agree to a background check.

Those interested must apply by October 1.

For more information, contact Sgt. Clare Hinkle at 806-676-5671.

