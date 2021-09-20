Randall County Sheriff’s Office to hold new student academy
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is taking applicants for their next student academy.
The 14-week program is designed to acquaint students of Randall County with the structure and general operating procedures of the sheriff’s office.
Each week covers a different topic such as patrol procedures, crime scene investigations, K-9 and SWAT.
Classes are 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday nights starting on October 19.
Applicants must be at least 16 years of age, reside in Randall County and agree to a background check.
Those interested must apply by October 1.
For more information, contact Sgt. Clare Hinkle at 806-676-5671.
