Cooler Weather In Doppler Dave’s Forecast

By Dave Oliver
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Breezy northerly winds have picked up behind a front today and temperatures are running a bit cooler. We expect a cool night ahead with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow is the last day of summer but will be the coolest day we have had in awhile with afternoon highs only in the low to mid 70s. The coolest temperatures associated with this front will occur tomorrow night as lows dip into the mid 40s around daybreak on Wednesday.

