Amarillo’s Don Harrington Discovery Center joins program to support families on SNAP benefits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington discovery center is a part of the “Museums For All” program which allows families on snap benefits with an EBT card have access to interactive and informal educational opportunities.

These families can pay $2 per person to enter the museum, and the discovery center wanted the program for families to come individually to the center not relying on school events to lower the cost

“This allows families to wake up on a Saturday morning and say ‘I want to go to the Discovery Center,’ and they don’t have to hope that the school is putting on a program or hope they have the right information,” said Ady Brady, Marketing Manager for the Don Harrington Discovery Center. “They come, they show us that they’re apart of the snap benefits with their EBT card and they’re in for two dollars a person.”

Patricia Keith, childcare coordinator at Amarillo College, shared that students can learn more outside of the classroom with museums offering a different learning style to understand subjects.

“So, we can teach about dinosaurs through a book, but seeing fossils up close and then having puzzles or other activities that we have in our local museums really connects that learning,” said Keith.

The changing exhibits at the Discovery Center allow children to learn something new they may want to pursue in the future.

“We want to spark that desire for learning and they just don’t have that spark in the classroom,” said Brady. “That’s very common, so they can come here and they feel like they do what excites them.”

It covers four people in a family for the $2 tickets, but the center is allowing everyone for the month of September to enter the museum at the same price.

