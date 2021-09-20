Viewers Choice Awards
2 killed in head-on collision near Perryton

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS said two people were killed in a wreck near Perryton on Saturday.

A pickup truck was west on State Highway 15 driving on the wrong side of the road when the driver struck another pickup traveling east.

The head-on collision caused both vehicles to catch fire.

Officials said 26-year-old Cody Sanders, of Canyon, was pronounced dead on scene.

57-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Spearman, was also pronounced dead on scene.

DPS said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

