3X Olympic Gold Medalist, Josh Davis, hosts Olympic training event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Area competitive swimmers have the opportunity to learn from a three time Olympic gold medalist this weekend.

Josh Davis, a former University of Texas swimmer and three time Olympic gold medalist held an Olympic training event for area swimmers from Amarillo ISD.

Davis instills his knowledge and passion of his sport by putting these swimmers through drills and competition to improve their stroke and become faster swimmers.

Not only is there instruction in the water, but also inspiration to young athletes on what it takes to be dedicated in the sport and in their daily life.

Davis talked about what it means for him to be able to spread his passion to young athletes not only around the nation but in the Amarillo area....

”Growing up in Texas and falling in love with swimming in late 13 and having some success in college and now the Olympics and winning the three gold medals.” Said Josh Davis. “I love coming back to visit with other Texas swimmers and, since my wife is from Hereford and her family is all based around Amarillo now, I love coming back to Amarillo and I just love sharing what I’ve learned through swimming and life with them. It’s great to see their light-bulb moments when they’re like well if he can do it, I can do it.”

Some of the athletes from Amarillo ISD, also spoke of what it meant for them to learn from such an accomplished athlete and their biggest take away from the training.

”It’s a very great opportunity to learn from him.” Ethan Reyna said. “We really are thankful and it’s good to learn this instruction from obviously such a high level athlete.”

“I felt very blessed to spend the afternoon with him and learn different ways I can improve my stroke to make myself faster.” Said Addison Newman. “I learned to always be positive, even though it might be hard at times and always be dedicated.”

“Try to learn from every experience, and stay positive.” Said Reyna.

