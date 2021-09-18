Viewers Choice Awards
THE WRAP UP WEEK 4: Amarillo High overpowers Frenship, Spearman wins Game of the Week over Vega

t'yreese Molden scores a touchdown on a pass from Brock Wade. Amarillo High proved doubters wrong by defeating the formerly undefeated 6A Frenship Tigers 31-14.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 1:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Week four of Texas high school football in the Texas Panhandle did not disappoint. Amarillo High proved doubters wrong by defeating the formerly undefeated 6A Frenship Tigers 31-14, Spearman won over Game of the Week on the road in Vega 24-6, Pampa upset Randall 29-28 and Tascosa ran over San Angelo Central 46-28.

“We told the defense that we needed to be the most physical team tonight,” said Chad Dunnam, Amarillo High football head coach. “We needed to executed the game plan and play four quarters of relentless effort. I felt like our offense established the running game very well. We won the line of scrimmage and that allowed us to win the ball game tonight.”

5A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES, GAME OF THE WEEK: SPEARMAN AT VEGA AND PLAY OF THE NIGHT

4A AND 3A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES

2A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES

1A HIGHLIGHTS AND SCORES, OKLAHOMA AND NEW MEXICO SCORES

HIT OF THE NIGHT: AMARILLO HIGH’S COOPER IVEY AND PICK EM’S

