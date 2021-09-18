Weekend Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Hot

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After Friday’s cold front, we are going to see a rebound in temperatures this weekend with well above average highs into the 90s.

Saturday will have plentiful sunshine and light winds from the S at 5-15mph. Highs across the region will be warm into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday will be much like Saturday, only breezier with winds from the SW at 10-20mph with gusts to 25. Highs will be slightly warmer into the low-to-mid 90s. We will also see a slight chance at a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder or two. Most areas will remain DRY and any rain activity that does form will be very isolated. Current chance of rain for Sunday afternoon is 10%.

Here is a look at your Sunday Forecast:

Sunday's Daytrack Forecast (KFDA)

Our next weathermaker arrives Monday afternoon. A strong cold front will blast through the region knocking our highs for Tuesday down into the 70s with lows falling into the low 50s!

