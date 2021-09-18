Tascosa’s Sean Hargrove to coach Amarillo College’s cross country inaugural season starting in 2022
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Badgers cross country team will be led by a local coach that knows the Texas Panhandle area very well, Tascosa’s Sean Hargrove. He announced that he will not be coaching at Tascosa starting in 2022-23, but will continue teaching at the high school. Hargrove is excited to make his mark at Amarillo College in their inaugural season.
