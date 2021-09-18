Randall Varsity girls sweep Tascosa Rebel Run, River Road’s Crawford Kiser cruises in first

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tascosa held their annual Rebel Run high school cross country meet at John Stiff Memorial Park. Over 400 runners competed between 1A-6A for boys and girls varsity and junior varsity.

The varsity girls for 4A-6A ran 3.22 miles while 1A-3A ran 2 miles. The Randall Lady Raiders dominated 4A-6A taking the top three spots and having all six teammates finish in the top 12. Raiders senior Cameron McConnell led the pack, finishing in 19:11.66. She and her teammates were pleased with where they are at with a few meets left on the schedule before district.

”I think it really gives us confidence because we did finish pretty close together,” said McConnell. “Just that pack, so I think it give us confidence going into the bigger meets that we can finish strong. We’re just going to keep running strong and have fun while doing it.”

In boys 5A-6A, they ran 3.22 miles. The winner was from 3A. River Road senior Crawford Kiser stepped up for tougher competition. He finished with a time of 16:53.95. Dumas’ Noah Williams finished fourth in 17:48.68. Kiser liked the course at John Stiff Memorial Park and was pleased with his training progress.

”I like it. It’s flat at least. You know, better than some courses like Lubbock. It’s super hilly. I like to run against the bigger schools and everything because I like the competition. Those guys are just faster and it’s going to help push me. My goal is for November. That’s our training is for November 5, so if I can run with these guys I can with 3A come November..”

