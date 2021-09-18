Portales police arrest shut down motel water supply after discovering meth contamination in water

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Portales water service shut down the water supply to a motel building after the Portales police discovered methamphetamine contamination in the water.

According to officials, on Friday, September 17, at approximately 3:00 p.m. officers responded to the Super 8 Motel on US 70 regarding a customer that had, what was believed to be a piece of methamphetamine, strike them in the eye after it came out of a faucet.

Upon officers’ arrival it was determined that the substance was confirmed to be methamphetamine and the investigation continued.

“It was later found that a large amount of methamphetamine had been introduced to the building’s water system and then continued throughout the building,” stated the release.

The water service cut the water supply to the building to ‘stop the potential for contamination of the City’s water supply and to protect those still occupying the building.’

Portales Public Works has determined that there was no contamination to the City’s water supply due to how the substance was introduced to the building.

The New Mexico State Police have been contacted regarding this incident and are handling the potential hazardous material situation.

The Portales Police Department will continue with the investigation.

