Xcel Energy volunteers paint, repair Camp Kiwanis facilities

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers from Xcel Energy are gathering at Girl Scout Camp Kiwanis today to paint, repair and help with maintenance at several camp facilities.

The day of service is one of several planned across Xcel Energy’s eight-state service area aimed at bringing employees together to have fun and give back.

Camp Kiwanis, a 381-acre site operated by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, has provided girls with camping experiences since 1928.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.