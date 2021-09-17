Viewers Choice Awards
Xcel Energy volunteers paint, repair Camp Kiwanis facilities

Camp Kiwanis has been home to many young women in the Panhandle over the years. (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers from Xcel Energy are gathering at Girl Scout Camp Kiwanis today to paint, repair and help with maintenance at several camp facilities.

The day of service is one of several planned across Xcel Energy’s eight-state service area aimed at bringing employees together to have fun and give back.

Camp Kiwanis, a 381-acre site operated by Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains, has provided girls with camping experiences since 1928.

