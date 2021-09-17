Viewers Choice Awards
WTAMU hosting research talk with Dr. Nick Gerlich ‘Signs from the Road: The Great American Deserts’

Center for the Study of the American West
Center for the Study of the American West(WT)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is hosting a research talk with Dr. Nick Gerlich who is giving a talk on Tuesday documenting classic neon across America’s deserts as part of the Center For The Study of The American West lectures.

On September 21, the research talk will be starting at 12:30 p.m., with an in-person option at the Senate Chamber, JBK Basement.

To register online, click here.

For more information about the Research Brownbag Talk: Dr. Nick Gerlich, “Signs From The Road: The Great American Deserts.”

