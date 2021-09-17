WTAMU hosting research talk with Dr. Nick Gerlich ‘Signs from the Road: The Great American Deserts’

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M is hosting a research talk with Dr. Nick Gerlich who is giving a talk on Tuesday documenting classic neon across America’s deserts as part of the Center For The Study of The American West lectures.

On September 21, the research talk will be starting at 12:30 p.m., with an in-person option at the Senate Chamber, JBK Basement.

For more information about the Research Brownbag Talk: Dr. Nick Gerlich, “Signs From The Road: The Great American Deserts.”

