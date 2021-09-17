Tricky Outlook

The main story for today is focused on an incoming cold front that could drastically change our Friday forecast. The main thing we’ll be watching is the speed at which this front arrives, and how far south it goes. As of right now, it looks like the front will be arriving in the early afternoon hours, prompting 70s for highs in the northwest panhandle, low 80s for Amarillo, and 90s off to the southeast, where rain showers will be possible. If the front comes in quicker, we’ll drop off the rain chances and bring temperatures down for more of the area, so it warrants a close watch! Either way, winds look to be strong, especially up to the northwest.