Tascosa strengthens passing game before district, Caprock improves two quarterback system

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels and Caprock Longhorns have made adjustments this season, both starting to progress and move in the right direction. Tascosa is adding a few more passing plays to their offensive scheme, and Caprock overcome the loss of a quarterback and is balancing a two QB system.

Tascosa faces another tough test in a playoff-like environment. The Rebels meet up with San Angelo Central at West Texas A&M University. So far, Tascosa has battled physical teams like Midland Legacy, Odessa Permian and Abilene High, and now they’re starting to establish a more diverse identity.

Tascosa football head coach Ken Plunk has always ran a run first mentality team, but with B.T. Daniel at quarterback the Rebels are looking to pass more this fall. This decision comes after falling short late last season to teams that shut down the run.

”We had some guys late in the year that I was very frustrated that you look out and there’s all 11 players within five yards of the line of scrimmage,” said Plunk. “We were not prepared to throw the football, so I said in the offseason in pre-district and certainly district as well we are going to continue to do it but we’ve got to get better at taking advantage of one-on-one matchups with some of our players and thus far we’ve been very pleased with where we are. “

The Rebels and Bobcats square off at West Texas A&M’s Buffalo Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch this game live streamed on NewsChannel10.com or TPSN.

The Caprock Longhorns are coming off a huge road win over Perryton for their first win of the season, and they look to keep the momentum going this Friday against Canyon. The eagles host the Longhorns at Happy State Bank Stadium for homecoming.

Caprock was very successful last week running a two quarterback system between Kadrian Hernandez and Bowen Davis, especially with talent and size from senior wide receiver Kobi Hill providing some confidence.

”He did a good job of calming his nerves and keeping everybody else calm, and he’s always ready to go. Him and Kadrian (Hernandez) both complement each other very well. Kadrian got a little banged up there. We went with Bowen (Davis),” said Dan Sherwood, Caprock football head coach. “We’re confident with either one of them and he stepped in and did some really good things. He was able to rely on his o-line and receivers made some big catches down the road, so I was happy to see that.”

Canyon kicks off their homecoming against Caprock at Happy State Bank Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. Catch this game live streamed on NewsChannel10.com or TPSN.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.