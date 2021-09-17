Senator Seliger to hold town hall meetings virtually
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - State Senator Kel Seliger has announced additional town hall meetings for District 31.
A meeting for Dallam, Hartley and Oldham County will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 20.
A meeting for Hansford, Hutchinson, Moore and Sherman County will take place at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21.
For details on the virtual meetings, click here.
Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.